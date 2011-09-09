Contract gives Colts options if Manning doesn't return to field

Manning underwent single anterior fusion on his neck Thursday -- a procedure that was performed by father and son doctors Robert Watkins Sr. and Robert Watkins Jr. at Marina Del Rey Hospital in California -- his third neck operation in the past 19 months. He will miss the Colts' season-opener against the Houston Texans and possibly the rest of the season. The Colts gave no indication of a timetable for Manning's return, however, and indicated it wasn't their current intention to place the four-time MVP on the injured reserve list.