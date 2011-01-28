Continuity, commitment keeping Steelers on top

Concussions have been a hot topic all season, and the subject won't go away when the labor talks really heat up. And that's what made a certain situation last Sunday in Chicago so fascinating, and really explained better than any other one could why these cases are so difficult to navigate. Yup, we're talking about Julius Peppers' helmet-to-helmet bombing of Aaron Rodgers. The stakes, at the time, couldn't have been much higher. The Bears had just cut the Packers' lead to 14-7 with 11 minutes left in a conference title game, and Green Bay needed a way to stem the tide (B.J. Raji eventually did that for the Packers) with Caleb Hanie giving the hosts a spark. So Rodgers stayed in the game, finished out the drive he was in, and the only first down the Packers offense picked up the rest of the way, following the blow, was on a pass-interference penalty drawn by Donald Driver on the next play. Now, this isn't to say Rodgers had a concussion, at all. But the hit looked bad, and Rodgers is a player who had already had two concussions under his belt for the season in question. The trouble with a concussion is, short of getting knocked cold, a player can hide it. And when so much is on the line, it'd stand to reason that guys would. My guess is that Rodgers would do everything in his power to remain in the game. That's where instances arise in which players must be protected from themselves.