Continued foot problems land Chargers' English on IR

Published: Oct 25, 2011 at 05:17 PM

The San Diego Chargers placed linebacker Larry English on the injured reserve list Wednesday, officially ending his season due to a broken left foot.

English, in his third NFL season, has been plagued by problems with his left foot over the last year. He had surgery on it last season, when he was limited to just eight games, then had a second surgery on the foot in March.

The former first-round pick has 2 sacks this season, both against the Miami Dolphins. He played sparingly in last Sunday's loss to the New York Jets.

The Chargers signed tackle Stephen Schilling from the practice squad to the active roster and re-signed running back Jordan Todman to the practice squad.

