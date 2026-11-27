If the Giants keep embracing John Harbaugh's methods, they could be one of the last teams standing in the postseason tournament. Despite their "win ugly" style and old-school approach, the G-Men are built for the postseason, with a championship-caliber defense complementing a ball-control offense that features a playmaking quarterback and a trio of explosive weapons (RB Cam Skattebo, WR Malik Nabers and TE Isaiah Likely).

The defense leads the charge, with coordinator Dennard Wilson crafting aggressive tactics and schemes to showcase the Giants' top playmakers (OLBs Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux, LB Arvell Reese, CB Deonte Banks and S Jevon Holland). The speed, quickness and explosiveness of the nucleus give the unit enough firepower to overwhelm opponents with creative blitzes and games that force unfavorable 1-on-1 matchups at the line of scrimmage. Additionally, the destructive potential of the front -- with Carter, Thibodeaux and Reese working three-man games -- can make life miserable for opponents forced into long-yardage situations.

New York's offense lacks pizzazz but is challenging to defend when the massive O-line controls the trenches, enabling J.J. McCarthy to get the ball to the Giants' dangerous playmakers in prime spots. With Big Blue intent on controlling the game and draining the clock with off-tackle runs and early-down throws, New York's "Big Three" pose a challenge to opponents who must determine whether to load the box to stop Skattebo or commit extra coverage resources to Nabers and Likely. Do you just dare McCarthy to make pinpoint throws for four quarters? Although New York's substitute QB1 is far from perfect, he is a playmaking "game manager" who can lead the Giants on a playoff run with the team playing complementary football executed at a high level.