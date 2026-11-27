Contenders or pretenders? Judging the division-leading Bengals, Giants, Jaguars and Panthers
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. In today's installment, he assesses the merits of four division-leading teams.
With Thanksgiving now in the rearview window, we're hitting the stretch run of the 2026 NFL regular season. Some teams have established themselves as serious Super Bowl threats, while others are already looking toward 2027. But there's also a group of squads that are more difficult to define. In fact, I think half of the divisions are currently topped by teams with debatable upside:
- AFC NORTH: Cincinnati Bengals (7-3)
- AFC SOUTH: Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3)
- NFC EAST: New York Giants (6-3-1)
- NFC SOUTH: Carolina Panthers (5-5)
Which of those teams are contenders? Which ones are pretenders? Here are my judgments.
CONTENDERS
Despite last Sunday's loss to the Giants in a marquee matchup, the Jaguars remain legitimate title contenders because of an MVP-caliber quarterback and a turnover-obsessed defense that upgraded its personnel at the trade deadline.
Trevor Lawrence spearheads an offense that has topped 30 points six times this season. The 2025 MVP finalist has been spectacular this season, posting a 105.1 passer rating and 64.1% completion rate with a 22:7 touchdown-to-interception ratio. The sixth-year pro has been efficient and explosive, averaging a career-high 8.4 yards per attempt and showcasing his big-play mentality. With an interchangeable pass-catching group that features Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr. and Brenton Strange taking turns with targets, Jacksonville's diversity poses problems for opponents lacking the talent and depth to match up on the perimeter.
The Jaguars' defense recently added Jessie Bates III to a ball-hawking secondary that specializes in picking off tipped and overthrown passes. The three-time second-team All-Pro safety is a takeaway specialist with 28 career interceptions to go along with 14 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. With additional trade acquisitions Jordan Davis and Davon Godchaux enhancing a defensive front that already snuffs out the run, the Jaguars can force opponents into one-dimensional attacks that allow defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile to heat up quarterbacks with exotic blitzes and simulated pressures. The Jags have the potential to make a deep playoff run if they can crank up their pass rush, with Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker wreaking havoc off the edges.
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If the Giants keep embracing John Harbaugh's methods, they could be one of the last teams standing in the postseason tournament. Despite their "win ugly" style and old-school approach, the G-Men are built for the postseason, with a championship-caliber defense complementing a ball-control offense that features a playmaking quarterback and a trio of explosive weapons (RB Cam Skattebo, WR Malik Nabers and TE Isaiah Likely).
The defense leads the charge, with coordinator Dennard Wilson crafting aggressive tactics and schemes to showcase the Giants' top playmakers (OLBs Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux, LB Arvell Reese, CB Deonte Banks and S Jevon Holland). The speed, quickness and explosiveness of the nucleus give the unit enough firepower to overwhelm opponents with creative blitzes and games that force unfavorable 1-on-1 matchups at the line of scrimmage. Additionally, the destructive potential of the front -- with Carter, Thibodeaux and Reese working three-man games -- can make life miserable for opponents forced into long-yardage situations.
New York's offense lacks pizzazz but is challenging to defend when the massive O-line controls the trenches, enabling J.J. McCarthy to get the ball to the Giants' dangerous playmakers in prime spots. With Big Blue intent on controlling the game and draining the clock with off-tackle runs and early-down throws, New York's "Big Three" pose a challenge to opponents who must determine whether to load the box to stop Skattebo or commit extra coverage resources to Nabers and Likely. Do you just dare McCarthy to make pinpoint throws for four quarters? Although New York's substitute QB1 is far from perfect, he is a playmaking "game manager" who can lead the Giants on a playoff run with the team playing complementary football executed at a high level.
PRETENDERS
Credit Dave Canales for turning the Panthers into a feel-good story currently positioned to win a second straight division title, but his team has too many flaws to advance to the tournament's later rounds. Despite Bryce Young's rise as the NFC South's best quarterback, Carolina's offense lacks the overall firepower and consistent execution to overcome the defensive breakdowns that routinely turn Panthers games into shootouts.
Carolina fired defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero in late October because the unit just wasn't getting the job done at all. From shoddy tackling to blown assignments and misalignments that lead to explosive plays, the Panthers' woeful defense makes it impossible to pick them in a single-elimination tournament that will feature a collection of NFC heavyweights with high-powered offenses and disruptive defenses that can shift the game's momentum with a big play.
Whether permitting 100-yard rushers to rumble through the heart of the defense or allowing opposing quarterbacks to take target practice on the perimeter to receivers running free through zones, the Panthers' inconsistent defensive execution forces them into high-scoring affairs that demand Young be a near-perfect playmaker who leads the offense to points every drive. While WR Tetairoa McMillan, RB Chuba Hubbard and TE Darren Waller can indeed put some points on the board, Carolina's significant issues on D make a playoff win unlikely.
Joe Burrow might walk away with the MVP award because of his prolific passing numbers, but the Bengals' one-dimensional approach will keep them from a legitimate title run, despite the "wow" factor of No. 9's game when he's tossing the ball to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. While the trio's numbers are spectacular, relying on shootout wins isn't a sustainable strategy in the postseason. Moreover, it is not an effective approach to prevail in key games down the stretch that will lead to a division title and automatic playoff berth.
The lack of a running game will expose Cincinnati's defense to too many snaps, spawning late-game collapses from Dexter Lawrence and Co. Additionally, the pass-heavy game plans will ultimately lead to more turnovers, short fields and prime scoring chances for opponents.
Considering the talent and "take over the game" potential of the other AFC quarterbacks who will be in the tournament (SEE: Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Trevor Lawrence, among others), the Bengals must be able to play complementary football to survive and advance in a competitive playoff field. Without a five-star running back in the backfield or an unwavering commitment to pound the rock as part of a balanced game plan, Cincy looks like a one-and-done squad. These Bengals will only move through the bracket if Burrow's MVP magic completely overwhelms opponents, and I'm skeptical of that consistently winning the day in January.