Miami Dolphins (7-5, second in AFC East): The Dolphins came crashing back to Earth last Sunday, as their six-game winning streak ended with a 38-6 rout delivered by the Ravens. Before that point, Miami was turning into one of the more intriguing stories of this season. After it, the skeptics had plenty of ammunition to use when arguing whether this team really has grown up enough over the last few weeks. This much we can say: We all knew this final month was going to be the critical to a Dolphins squad that has only one win over a team currently above .500 all year. The Fins still have two more road games left (including one against a Buffalo team still hoping to force its way into the playoffs) and their remaining home games will come against Arizona and New England (neither of which will be easy, unless the Patriots are resting starters). There's still plenty to like about Miami, including the promise of first-year head coach Adam Gase, the maturation of quarterback Ryan Tannehill and the surprising success of running back Jay Ajayi. It's just that these Dolphins might not have enough juice to hold off other teams pursuing the same wild-card spot they covet. FINAL VERDICT: PRETENDER.