Consistent Jaguars enjoy rare rout of rival Texans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville's inconsistent ways are a thing of the past. Maybe the team's struggles against division rival Houston are, too.
David Garrard threw two touchdown passes, Maurice Jones-Drew had 260 all-purpose yards and the Jaguars thumped the Texans, 37-17, Sunday for their fourth consecutive win.
Jacksonville (4-1) got a rare rout against the team that has caused it the most headaches in recent years. Houston, which had won four of the previous six meetings between the AFC South clubs, essentially knocked the Jaguars out of playoff contention in 2004 and 2006.
The Jags vowed to change their ways this season, promising to prepare and play more consistently regardless of the opponent.
So far, so good.
And Houston (2-4) provided the real test, especially since Jacksonville was coming off big road wins at Denver and Kansas City and has a Monday night matchups against Indianapolis up next.
The Jaguars dominated this one, and it could have been worse had they not fumbled three times. The turnovers kept it close until the final quarter.
Jones-Drew had a 7-yard TD run early in the fourth, making it 23-9. Paul Spicer sacked Matt Schaub on the ensuing possession, causing a fumble that Daryl Smith picked up and ran 77 yards to seal it with 8:55 remaining.
Jones-Drew added a 57-yard TD run a few minutes later. He summersaulted into the end zone, then took two well-deserved bows. He finished with 125 yards rushing, 59 yards receiving and 76 yards on four kickoff returns. His 184 yards from scrimmage were a career high.
The Texans got a big game from Kevin Walter (12 catches for 160 yards), but they clearly missed the big-play ability of Pro Bowl receiver Andre Johnson, who missed his fourth consecutive game because of a knee injury. The Texans are 1-3 without him.
Ahman Green returned from a two-week absence and ran for 44 yards, another sub-par rushing performance for Houston. Schaub was 19-of-31 passing for 259 yards with an interception. He was replaced by Sage Rosenfels after Jones-Drew's second TD run.
Garrard was considerably better. He finished 22-of-34 for 221 yards and still hasn't thrown an interception all season.
The Texans easily could have been up 17-0 early. They had first-and-goal at the 3-yard line on the opening drive, but had to settle for a short field goal.
They were driving again on the next possession and appeared to score on Schaub's 10-yard pass to Andre' Davis. Replays showed Davis fumbled just before the goal line -- the ball was knocked loose by Sammy Knight -- and the call was overturned. The ball bounced out of bounds for a touchback.
The Jags also had two turnovers, both fumbles by receiver Reggie Williams, that gave Houston good field position. The Texans turned the second one into a field goal and a 6-0 lead.
John Carney missed a 42-yard field goal on Jacksonville's first possession. Williams' fumbles ended the next two drives, but the Jaguars finally got it together late in the second, and they never looked back.
Garrard capped a 76-yard drive with a 1-yard TD pass to George Wrighster. The score was initially nullified by a pass interference penalty, but officials waived off the flag after they decided Greg Estandia had blocked his defender from the start of the play.
Jacksonville got the ball back with an onside kick. It set up Carney's 37-yarder that gave the Jaguars the lead for good, 10-6.
Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.