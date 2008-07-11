Consistency meter: Crosby, Gould highlight kickers

Published: Jul 11, 2008 at 10:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Fabiano_1400x1000
Michael Fabiano

Senior Fantasy Analyst

Fantasy football owners love it when their kickers boot three field goals and double-digit points. But the true test of a player's value exists not in one performance but in his level of consistent production.

With that in mind, we've examined which players were the most consistent last season, and whose final numbers were deceptive overall. The parameters of our examination revolves around the final numbers of the position's top players based on a 12-team league that utilized NFL.com's standard scoring system. Since most fantasy leagues are over before the final regular-season week, we've use the numbers from the first 16 weeks. All the kickers listed started at least 10 contests, but time missed due to injuries counts against his final percentage.

The foundation for consistent production was based on the average points of the sixth-rated (or middle kicker of the top 12) on NFL.com last season. That kicker is Stephen Gostkowski, who averaged eight points per game. Kickers that recorded eight or more points in a week were rewarded for their numbers, but seven or fewer points were rated as less than consistent based on Gostkowski's average..

Also remember that a consistent level is relative to the position's overall production, so 40-50 percent can be labeled as consistent in some cases.

More positions: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers | Tight ends | Defenses

Most consistent

Consistent

Inconsistent

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

TE Hunter Henry ready to become a 'complete Patriot,' meet expectations of playing in New England

Ahead of his first season playing for Bill Belichick and the Patriots, Hunter Henry raved about his early experience with the club during OTAs.
news

Steelers WR Chase Claypool would 'love' to see Julio Jones in Pittsburgh

Count Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool among those who would love to see All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones join their team.
news

This Week in NFL History (May 31 to June 6): Joe Namath turns 78

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Tyson Alualu's crazy journey back to playing for Steelers

Defensive lineman Tyson Alualu was all set to return to the Jaguars, who drafted him in 2010. But a bout with COVID-19 forced him to delay flying out to sign his contract and in the meantime, he changed his mind and decided to stay in Pittsburgh.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW