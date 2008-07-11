Consistency meter: Crosby, Gould highlight kickers

Fantasy football owners love it when their kickers boot three field goals and double-digit points. But the true test of a player's value exists not in one performance but in his level of consistent production.
With that in mind, we've examined which players were the most consistent last season, and whose final numbers were deceptive overall. The parameters of our examination revolves around the final numbers of the position's top players based on a 12-team league that utilized NFL.com's standard scoring system. Since most fantasy leagues are over before the final regular-season week, we've use the numbers from the first 16 weeks. All the kickers listed started at least 10 contests, but time missed due to injuries counts against his final percentage.
The foundation for consistent production was based on the average points of the sixth-rated (or middle kicker of the top 12) on NFL.com last season. That kicker is Stephen Gostkowski, who averaged eight points per game. Kickers that recorded eight or more points in a week were rewarded for their numbers, but seven or fewer points were rated as less than consistent based on Gostkowski's average..
Also remember that a consistent level is relative to the position's overall production, so 40-50 percent can be labeled as consistent in some cases.