Consistency meter: Cooley, Winslow headline tight ends

Fantasy football owners love it when their tight end records 80 yards and one touchdown. But the true test of a player's value exists not in one performance but in his level of consistent production.
With that in mind, we've examined which players were the most consistent last season, and whose final numbers were deceptive overall. The parameters of our examination revolves around the final numbers of the position's top players based on a 12-team league that utilized NFL.com's standard scoring system. Since most fantasy leagues are over before the final regular-season week, we've use the numbers from the first 16 weeks. All the tight ends listed started at least eight contests, but time missed due to injuries counts against a player's final percentage.
The foundation for consistent production was based on the average points of the sixth-rated (or middle tight end of the top 12) on NFL.com last season. That tight end is Dallas Clark, who averaged eight points per game. Tight ends that recorded eight or more points in a week were rewarded for their numbers, but seven or fewer points were rated as less than consistent based on Clark's average.
Also remember that a consistent level is relative to the position's overall production, so 40-50 percent can be labeled as consistent in some cases.