Conservative clock management cost Cowboys a victory

Ryan Fitzpatrick had bounced around the NFL before crossing paths with Chan Gailey last season and quickly becoming the quarterback Buffalo decided to build around. This week, I feel like I have seen the 2011 version of this story. Matt Moore was a career backup until Chad Henne went down with an injury, and after watching him lead the Dolphins to four wins in his past five starts, I'm starting to think he might be the man in Miami. Moore was efficient in beating Oakland and now has thrown eight touchdowns and just one interception in his last five starts. The Dolphins have four more games to decide whether or not to commit to Moore. If he continues to impress, he might get a chance to lead Miami in 2012.