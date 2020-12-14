Conoce a la NFL
Published: Dec 14, 2020 at 04:58 PM
Speaking with NFL Network's Jim Trotter and Steve Wyche on the Huddle & Flow Podcast, Saints coach Sean Payton said he things were going a little too well for New Orleans leading into its upset loss to the Eagles on Sunday.
Matthew Stafford's chances of playing in Week 15 aren't great, but they're still alive. Despite experiencing significant pain from his ribs injury, Stafford hasn't been ruled out for Detroit's meeting with Tennessee, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.