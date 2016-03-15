Connor Cook's NFL outlook? Polarizing QB has wide draft range

Cook is a classic dropback passer with intriguing physical tools and a winning pedigree. He leaves Michigan State as the winningest quarterback in school history, which is significant, considering the number of current NFL quarterbacks (Kirk Cousins, Brian Hoyer and Drew Stanton) who have played for the Spartans. Cook is a rhythm passer capable of delivering strikes to every area of the field. He not only throws a tight-rope fastball with zip and velocity, but he also shows the ability to throw with touch, timing and anticipation. Cook's capacity to change ball speed and trajectory makes him an ideal fit for a quick-rhythm system that features a number of throws down the seams or between the hashes at intermediate range. In addition, he makes NFL throws to the boundary on "Okies" and comebacks. With Cook adept at making throws outside the numbers, opponents must defend the entire field, from sideline to sideline.