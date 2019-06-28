Around the NFL

Connor Barwin wants to return to Philadelphia Eagles

Published: Jun 28, 2019
Connor Barwin has been without a team since the New York Giants cut him loose after the 2018 season. But the 32-year-old veteran pass rusher is holding out hope that another NFC East team will come calling this autumn.

Barwin told Heavy.com this week that he hopes to play for Philadelphia during the 2019 campaign -- if Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and company will have him back.

"I'm trying to come back and play for the Eagles," Barwin said this week. "I'm training right now and I've talked to Howie and they're going to see if they need any depth on the edge and so I'm going to wait until camp starts before I sign anywhere else, but obviously I'm not going to wait too long. But the Eagles know that's where I want to be."

Barwin would be in familiar company if the Eagles signed him ahead of the 2019 season. The 11-year veteran spent four years with Philadelphia from 2013 through 2016, his last year the first of the Doug Pederson-Carson Wentz regime. Barwin put up his best numbers while sporting midnight green, most notably when he racked up a career-high 14.5 sacks in 2014, his lone Pro Bowl season.

If Barwin is to sign with the Eagles, he doesn't expect to be the star he once was with the organization. Instead, he'd be happy to play a supporting role, as he did with the Los Angeles Rams and Giants over the past two years.

"I'm going into my 11th year and I'm ready to just be a situational player. Howie knows. I'll be there if one of the three guys (Brandon Graham, Vinny Curry or Derek Barnett) get hurt or if something happens, or to mentor the younger guys," Barwin added. "You know, Philly's situation is BG, Vinny, and DB -- three great guys on the edge -- and I would come in to support those guys. If I don't play in Philly, it would be the same situation somewhere else. Be the third edge guy."

The veteran played on a $2 million contract last season with New York. Philly has more than enough cap space to accomodate such an addition.

Barwin added that he has been in contact with other teams and if he doesn't sign with Philly, which is obviously his preference, he will only sign with a Super Bowl contender.

"I would love for it to be in Philly," Barwin said. "Me and Howie are talking. I might wait a week into camp, but that's about as far as I'm going to wait. Other teams are going to be like, 'You better sign now or we're going to sign someone else.' If not, I'll try to go to another contender. I would love for it to be in a good situation where I can contribute."

In the meantime, Barwin told Heavy.com that he is training with Eagles center Jason Kelce in the Philly region.

The edge rusher is coming off an unproductive season in East Rutherford. Barwin started three of 15 games played for Big Blue, totaling a career-low one sack and four QB hits on 277 defensive snaps. Barwin is looking to rejuvenate his career as it winds down by latching onto a winning and familiar culture.

"It would be great to be part of the Eagles because I think they are going to be good," Barwin said. "I mean you never know from year to year, but obviously for me they are high on my list because then I wouldn't have to move, and they won the Super Bowl two years ago and were within one win of an NFC Championship last year. A lot of that core is still there."

