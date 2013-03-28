Connor Barwin thanks Gabbert, cleaning lady, more

When a well-regarded player leaves for greener pastures in free agency, it's become a rite of passage for the player to take out an ad in the local newspaper thanking the team, city and fans.
In terms of cost-efficient goodwill gestures, it's a pretty tough move to beat.
When linebacker Connor Barwin left the Houston Texans for the Philadelphia Eaglesthis month, he decided to put a fresh twist on a familiar idea. Barwin says goodbye to a whole bunch of people in tier form, ostensibly in order of importance.
It reads like a Coachella poster, with poor Shaun Cody playing the part of a Sugar Ray side project.
Have a look:
Some takeaways:
»*Best shoutouts to inanimate object:* Bread, cheesecake.
»*Best cold-blooded shout-out:*Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blaine Gabbert, who Barwin sacked four times in a game in 2011.
»*Best shoutout to food-related area employee:* Timothy the Popcorn Guy, My Delivery Guy Tim from Bombay Pizza.
»*Best shoutout to a someone who deserves it:* My Cleaning Lady Vilma.
»*Best shoutout to a (presumed) drinking buddy:* Mohawk Steve.