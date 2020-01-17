Connor Barwin joins Eagles as special assistant to GM

"I'm done playing football, but my football career is not over," Barwin said, per the team. "I want to stay involved. I want to help this team wherever I can and also learn the other side of the game from the coaches and the personnel side. There's still a lot that I can learn about the on-field part of the game, as well. I love being around the game. I still want to win a Super Bowl, multiple Super Bowls."