Congrats on drafting Texans' Foster ... now trade him

Steve Breaston, Cardinals. It's understandable why most of us were generally uninterested in Breaston on draft day. The Cardinals were talking about running more and, at least initially, had Matt Leinart penciled in at quarterback. But things have changed, and if Breaston's fantasy owner believes he has two better wideouts, maybe you could get him cheaply (like maybe straight up for Terrell Owens)? With three of the league's worst pass defenses (Raiders, Chargers, Buccaneers) on the pre-November radar, Breaston isn't going to be anybody's backup for long. Steal him.