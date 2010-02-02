Confrontation in restaurant parking lot leads to Anderson's arrest

Published: Feb 02, 2010 at 03:14 PM

ADDISON, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys fullback Deon Anderson is free on his own recognizance after his arrest at a suburban restaurant parking lot.

The incident happened early Tuesday in the Dallas suburb of Addison. A statement issued by the town of Addison says police answered an aggravated assault report and learned of a confrontation between several men and a parking valet.

Police arrested Anderson, 27, on outstanding traffic warrants from Irving, another Dallas suburb. Also arrested was his 25-year-old brother, Devon Anderson, on a public intoxication charge.

Cowboys spokesman Rich Dalrymple says team officials are aware of the incident and are investigating.

Deon Anderson played 16 games, including nine starts, in his third NFL season and made one catch for 5 yards.

