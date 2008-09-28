Conferences' order of supremacy scrambled once again

The 4-0 Bills aren't too far behind the Titans, though, in the AFC. For the third consecutive week, the Bills rallied for a victory. For the second week in a row, that rally came against a league bottom-dweller. The Rams held the edge for much of the first half, but it was less a case of outplaying the Bills as it was the Bills beating themselves. In the second half, Buffalo made necessary adjustments on both sides of the ball and showed the kind of poise and maturity necessary to score 25 unanswered points.