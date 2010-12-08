Conference call with NFL, refs to address illegal hits, playoffs

Head of officiating Carl Johnson and the NFL's football operations staff will have a conference call with all game officials at the end of this week, sources with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday.
The conference call was scheduled several weeks back, when the officials participated in another call.
The measure is part of Johnson's expanded communications program. It's akin to the league sending training videos to the officials each week and having the crews meet and review video on Saturdays before their games.
This week's call will continue to address illegal hits and serve as a primer for the playoff stretch run.