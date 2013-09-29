Condoleezza Rice on why pro football is such a big part of her life

Former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice shared a story about how she went to great lengths to watch Super Bowl XL in 2006. Share your football story at www.togetherwemakefootball.com and you could win a trip to Super Bowl XLVIII.
-- NFL Network
Former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice shared a story about how she went to great lengths to watch Super Bowl XL in 2006. Share your football story at www.togetherwemakefootball.com and you could win a trip to Super Bowl XLVIII.
-- NFL Network
Could Kyler Murray become NFL MVP with his new team in Minnesota? Which first-year wideout has the kind of dazzling skill set to net a surprising Offensive Rookie of the Year nod? Bucky Brooks provides his long-shot picks for seven major individual awards in the coming season.