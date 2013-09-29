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Condoleezza Rice on why pro football is such a big part of her life

Published: Sep 29, 2013 at 06:47 AM

Former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice shared a story about how she went to great lengths to watch Super Bowl XL in 2006. Share your football story at www.togetherwemakefootball.com and you could win a trip to Super Bowl XLVIII.

-- NFL Network

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