Concussions on kickoff plays down 50 percent in 2011

Published: Feb 16, 2012 at 05:53 AM

The 2011 NFL season had 50 percent fewer concussions on kickoff plays, the co-chair of the NFL Head, Neck & Spine Committee said Wednesday.

Hunt Batjer said the league's decision to move kickoffs up to the 35-yard line resulted in fewer return attempts, which reduced the number of concussions.

"We just got the data recently," Batjer said, according to the Chicago Tribune. "It looks to me like a decreased number of runbacks played a role. It did not affect a lot of the other injuries paradoxically."

Batjer revealed the findings during an NFL Health and Safety forum in Chicago.

Chicago Bears Chairman George McCaskey recently addressed linebacker Brian Urlachers' comment that he would not be forthcoming if he had a concussion, saying that the star defender was just being honest.

