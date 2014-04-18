Concussion tests on mice might answer questions about TBI

Published: Apr 18, 2014 at 04:45 AM

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • The Monday Morning Quarterback wrote about young researchers working with the National Institutes of Health to study concussions in mice in real time. The story focused on Stanford graduate Theo Roth, who appealed to Dr. Dorian McGavern to work on an NIH project.
  • Dr. Rashmi Bhatnagar wrote for the Ahwatukee Foothill News the importance of wearing a mouth guard in football during National Face Protection Month.
  • The Tulsa World reported that Union High School in Tulsa, Okla., became the first school in a Plains state to win the Safe Sports School award by the National Athletic Trainers Association.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

