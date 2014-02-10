Concussion studies confirm youth athletes need longer recovery

Published: Feb 10, 2014 at 05:52 AM

Last week's best of MomsTeam.com, a website devoted to health and safety issues in youth sports:

  • Concussions result in microscopic white matter and inflammatory changes to the brain, according to three new studies. Published on Feb. 3 in the Journal of Neurosurgery, the studies add to a growing body of research suggesting that concussions are not just a transient injury resulting in a temporary disruption of brain function, but appear to result in persistent structural and electrophysiological changes as well. MomsTeam Senior Health and Safety Editor Lindsay Barton reported researchers are saying they don't know yet whether the changes they saw using advanced imaging techniques will prove to be long term. They suggested that they should serve as a warning, if someone has a concussion, not to send them back to play right away, but to "give them the proper rest period they need."
  • The three new studies are consistent with an earlier study that found that structural abnormalities in children's brains persist in children and teens for months after mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) or concussion, even when symptoms have cleared and results on neurocognitive tests have returned to normal. As with one of the new Canadian studies, researchers at the Mind Research Network and University of New Mexico, used an advanced imaging technique known as diffusion tensor imaging (DTI), found that structural changes to the brain's white matter -- the long fibers that carry information from one area of the brain to another -- persisted in small group of children and teens four months after injury.
  • If you have been watching the Esquire Network's "Friday Night Tykes", MomsTeam's Brooke de Lench was happy to report that the latest episode didn't sink to a new low (although she admits to holding her breath, worried about what's to come as the teams ramp things up as they head towards the playoffs). Check out Brooke's weekly blog to learn about the "teachable moments" in this week's show.
  • A standardized process for conducting the pre-participation physical examination is needed to ensure a safe-playing environment for athletes and to help identify those conditions that may predispose an athlete to injury or sudden death, according to the National Athletic Trainers Association in a new position statement.
  • Don Hooton of the Taylor Hooton Foundation, a leading anti-steroid advocacy group, said that as surprising as the report's finding were, few parents recognize that steroid use now goes way beyond the athletic fields and extends to boys and girls who are resorting to these drugs out of an obsessive desire to look better -- to feel better about themselves.

-- MomsTeam.com and NFL Evolution

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season, Week 3: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 3 Sunday.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 3 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Jimmy Garoppolo back as 49ers starting quarterback: A look at events that kept him in San Francisco

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport breaks down the events that led to Jimmy Garoppolo back in the starting lineup for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night vs. the Denver Broncos.

news

Panthers owner David Tepper expected to be patient with head coach Matt Rhule as Carolina works on turnaround

Although the Carolina Panthers' losing streak has run to nine games dating back to last season under head coach Matt Rhule, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that owner David Tepper is expected to exercise patience regarding Rhule's future.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE