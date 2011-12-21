Concussion still prevents QB McCoy from practicing for Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Colt McCoy still hasn't shaken symptoms from a concussion sustained nearly two weeks ago, one that has reformed the NFL's game-day procedures on head injuries.
McCoy was not cleared to practice again on Wednesday, keeping him sidelined since he was blasted in the facemask by Pittsburgh's James Harrison on Dec. 8. Browns coach Pat Shurmur said McCoy was evaluated by team doctors and did "a little physical activity" as he continues to recover.
McCoy has not been seen at the team's training facility this week. The second-year quarterback, who has displayed immense toughness while being roughed up all season, will miss his second straight game Saturday at Baltimore. Backup Seneca Wallace will start against the Ravens, although Shurmur has not made that announcement official.
Wallace doesn't know Cleveland's plans beyond this week, sayng, "I just get ready."
The Browns are being extra careful in their treatment of McCoy. It was their failure to check him for a concussion on the field or sideline that prompted the league to institute a policy of having an independent certified trainer in the press box at games to monitor for head injuries and help identify players who need to be tested.
McCoy wasn't tested for a concussion until after the loss to the Steelers, and was sent back into the game after missing just two plays. The Browns said McCoy wasn't showing symptoms of a concussion so they didn't test him. Also, team doctors were treating other players and didn't see the impact from Harrison's vicious hit, which earned the Steelers' linebacker a one-game suspension which he served in Monday night's loss to San Francisco.
Harrison returned to practice on Wednesday and delivered another shot on the Browns. He believes they should be disciplined for their handling of McCoy.
An NFL spokesman later confirmed to NFL.com that the Browns would not be punished for their handing of the situation.
Meanwhile, Shurmur was vague when asked if McCoy had visited any specialists on head trauma. Tight end Benjamin Watson sought outside medical advice last week after suffering his third concussion since July. The Browns, who have had eight players sustain concussions, put him on injured reserve Friday.
"You can't say he hasn't seen one," Shurmur said. "He's been evaluated just like Ben, by all the proper people. They're all doctors. No real difference."
Notes: The Browns are battered as they near the finish line of another losing season. Starting CB Joe Haden (thigh) and WRs Mohamed Massaquoi (foot) and Jordan Norwood (head) missed practice Wednesday. Also out were DL Scott Paxson (hand; calf), LB Ben Jacobs (head) and S T.J. Ward (foot) sat out. Ward has missed six straight games and is unlikely to play next week. .... Shurmur said there's a good chance rookie DB Buster Skrine will return kickoffs this week in place of WR Josh Cribbs, who was limited in practice by a groin injury. Skrine returned one kick 32 yards last week. ... Shurmur expects newly signed TE Dan Gronkowski to play this week. The Browns are short on run blockers following the loss to Watson and Alex Smith.
