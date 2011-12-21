Concussion still prevents QB McCoy from practicing for Browns

Notes: The Browns are battered as they near the finish line of another losing season. Starting CB Joe Haden (thigh) and WRs Mohamed Massaquoi (foot) and Jordan Norwood (head) missed practice Wednesday. Also out were DL Scott Paxson (hand; calf), LB Ben Jacobs (head) and S T.J. Ward (foot) sat out. Ward has missed six straight games and is unlikely to play next week. .... Shurmur said there's a good chance rookie DB Buster Skrine will return kickoffs this week in place of WR Josh Cribbs, who was limited in practice by a groin injury. Skrine returned one kick 32 yards last week. ... Shurmur expects newly signed TE Dan Gronkowski to play this week. The Browns are short on run blockers following the loss to Watson and Alex Smith.