Concussion sidelines Pack's Clifton; Woodson hurts ankle

Published: Dec 08, 2010

Published: Dec 08, 2010 at 12:28 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Left tackle Chad Clifton is recovering from a concussion, and cornerback Charles Woodson injured his ankle in practice, adding to the Packers' injury woes.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Clifton sustained a concussion in Sunday's victory over the San Francisco 49ers but didn't show any symptoms until Monday. Clifton was limited in practice Wednesday, and his availability will be evaluated later this week.

If Clifton can't play in Sunday's game at Detroit, second-year pro T.J. Lang likely would replace him.

McCarthy said Woodson sprained his ankle during practice Wednesday. His availability is unclear.

Defensive end Cullen Jenkins already has been ruled out for Sunday's game with a calf injury.

