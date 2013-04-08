Analysis

Concussion lawsuit: State of things entering Tuesday's hearing

Published: Apr 08, 2013 at 10:44 AM

The NFL and organizations at every level of football have operated with it as their backdrop over the past several years. It has changed the way the game is played and raised red flags that the sport hasn't dealt with since Teddy Roosevelt was in office.

And on Tuesday morning, at a federal courthouse in Philadelphia, it begins: Some 4,100 (and counting) plaintiffs in 222 consolidated lawsuits will start the process of having their case heard -- a process that, absent a settlement, could last until the end of the decade.

If you don't fully get what's going on here, that's understandable. It's complicated.

Just know this: Every powerbroker in the sport is paying attention. These lawsuits can potentially play a big role in determining which route is taken from here.

So what do you, the football fan, need to know? After talking to lawyers on both sides -- and bouncing plenty off of my old lockout buddy Gabe Feldman, a professor of sports law at Tulane -- I put together a list of questions and answers to update everyone as to where this stands. Let's go ...

What's happening Tuesday?

Federal judge Anita Brody will be hearing the NFL's motion to dismiss based on the preemption doctrine, which argues that the collective bargaining agreement -- and not the legal system -- should govern these cases. The NFL's argument is simple: Post-career conditions for workers were collectively bargained.

The players will counter that because the league set up the Mild Traumatic Brain Injury committee (made up of doctors) independently of the CBA, their claims of negligence and fraud also exist outside the realm of the CBA; they'll say this proves the league has taken on traumatic brain injury as its duty.

To boil this down, imagine that someone you don't know has been in an accident and is lying on the side of the road, needing help. If you drive past without attempting to offer assistance, you haven't done anything legally wrong. But if you stop and perform CPR incorrectly, and the person winds up being injured, you might be held accountable.

Are these all one case now?

This is not a class-action lawsuit, which would split any settlement or award evenly between the plaintiffs. The 222 lawsuits were consolidated to streamline the process on the front end, so that all pre-trial motions, such as the one to be heard Tuesday, can be taken care of more efficiently.

If there isn't a settlement before the pre-trial process is complete, the multi-district litigation certainly could be split up and sent to the individual courts in which all of the cases were originally filed. However, most people think that eventually there'll be a settlement of some sort, because the cost associated with going forward would be significant for the league.

How different are each of the cases?

Many involve ex-players facing serious issues. Former fullbacks Kevin Turner and Steve Smith are suffering from ALS. Ex-Chicago Bears quarterback Jim McMahon is dealing with dementia, while ex-New Orleans Saints lineman Kyle Turley has a seizure disorder.

On the flip side, there are 35 punters and 22 kickers suing, according to NFL records. There are 387 guys who have never played a single NFL snap, along with about 100 players in multiple suits. Filing a workers' compensation claim in California has become an automatic step in the retirement process, and filing a concussion lawsuit is becoming nearly as routine. That's why Pat White, who sued the NFL, found himself in tricky waters; last week, he signed with the Washington Redskins (and wound up removing himself from the litigation). Same with Patrick Chukwurah, who played in the divisional playoffs for the Seattle Seahawks while suing the league (but did not drop his suit), and Brett Romberg, who sued in 2011, signed with Atlanta Falcons later that year and played out that season.

Trouble is, it's hard to draw simple conclusions from all of that. Consider former practice-squad player Mitch White, one of the hundreds who never played a down in the league. He suffered concussions on consecutive plays while assigned to NFL Europe and is now confined to a dark bedroom five days a week. As is the case with plenty of the facets of this situation, very little is black and white.

Will this judge split up the 4,100 plaintiffs?

No. At least not yet. Judge Brody will simply hear the legal merits of each side's argument, as outlined above, and also give 30 minutes apiece to the parties involved in the "motion to sever" filed by the helmet manufacturers as part of a secondary case (the manufacturers are being sued by a percentage of the 4,100 plaintiffs).

If the judge were to split the group up, it would be to separate those who played under a collective bargaining agreement from those who didn't. The first CBA was adopted in 1968, and after the 1987 strike, from 1989-1993, there was no CBA, so it's possible the judge divides the parties along those lines before filing an opinion.

What's next?

More waiting. It's a near certainty that Brody won't rule from the bench. It could be a few months before she makes a ruling and writes an opinion.

If the case is allowed to go forward, the next step would be discovery, which might or might not be limited by the judge. Either way, the league and the sport could face a potentially serious public relations issue.

That, of course, would provide more motivation for the league to settle this case out of court. Tuesday's hearing represents the first step that needs to be taken to get there. Once the judge rules, real movement could begin in terms of putting this whole thing to bed.

Or, if an agreement can't be reached then, the door could open to a battle that would be waged not over days and weeks, but months and years.

Follow Albert Breer on Twitter @AlbertBreer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Why Seattle CANNOT trade Russell Wilson; plus, the strategy driving Miami's win streak and more

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says the Seahawks would be crazy to trade Russell Wilson. Plus, the strategy that's driving Miami's win streak, Tennessee's real MVP and a stud pass catcher who deserves far more attention.
news

Bradley Bozeman's extraordinary impact on nation's youth drives second Man of the Year nomination

Bradley Bozeman is the Baltimore Ravens' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for the second straight season. The fourth-year pro talks to Michael Baca about the adolescent struggles that inspired him to start a foundation to help America's youth.
news

NFL Week 17 bold predictions: Ravens snap Rams' win streak; Kyler Murray puts on a show in Dallas

Will the Ravens snap their four-game skid vs. the Rams? Can Kyler Murray get the Cardinals back on track in Dallas? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Takeaways for each of the 15 modern-era finalists

Adam Rank provides his take on each of the 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Should Devin Hester be a first-ballot inductee?
news

Week 17 NFL game picks: Chiefs best Bengals for 9th straight win; Cowboys hand Cards 4th straight loss

Will the Bengals snap the Chiefs' win streak? Can the Cardinals stop their skid against the Cowboys? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 17.
news

RB Index, Week 17: Leonard Fournette, Sony Michel among 5 running backs who deserve new contracts

Maurice Jones-Drew lists five running backs who've earned new contracts with their efforts this season. Plus, Sony Michel cracks his updated ranking of the NFL's top 15 RBs heading into Week 17.
news

NFL Week 17 underdogs: Bengals end Chiefs' streak; Cardinals get right vs. Cowboys

Will the Cardinals end their three-game skid Sunday against the raging Cowboys? Can the Bengals knock off the AFC-leading Chiefs at home? Marc Sessler spotlights three underdogs who could surprise in Week 17.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Top 15 Senior Bowl prospects to watch in College Football Playoff

Who will NFL scouts have their eyes on when a trip to the national championship game is on the line? Chad Reuter highlights 15 senior prospects to watch in the College Football Playoff.
news

NFL QB Index, Week 17: Joe Burrow and Josh Allen hit top five, while Kyler Murray tumbles

In this week's edition of the QB Index, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen hit the top five, while Kyler Murray takes a tumble. Check out Gregg Rosenthal's full rankings of the NFL's 32 starting quarterbacks.
news

Top 10 NFL rushers exceeding expectations in 2021: Browns trio thriving; 49ers' Deebo Samuel stars

Nick Shook uses Next Gen Stats metrics to determine which rushers are leading the way when it comes to exceeding expectations in 2021. Who's the best at making the most of opportunities to carry the football?
news

2021 NFL playoffs: One reason to hope for each of the 10 remaining fringe teams

Cynthia Frelund provides one reason to hope for the 10 teams still in contention but on the outside of the playoff field looking in.
news

Gamer God: How Madden became the biggest name in football

No, it wasn't his prolific coaching run. Or his industry-changing work as a TV analyst. Adam Rank says John Madden became the biggest name in football because of ... a video game.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW