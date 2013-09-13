Concussion issue continues to grow in Major League Baseball

Concussions have been a major concern in Major League Baseball this season. About a dozen catchers have been placed on the seven-day concussion list because of head injuries, including former MVP Joe Mauer, who has not returned to the Minnesota Twins after almost a month on the sidelines.
USA Today looked at the rise in head injuries among catchers in baseball, showing the trend has been increasing for the past two years.
Plus, it appears MLB is dealing with the same concussion culture that the NFL has been trying to change. Players say many of their peers are playing with head injuries.
Meanwhile, New York Yankees backup catcher Austin Romine told Newsday that he is still having post-concussion symptoms.
