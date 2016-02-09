Around the NFL

Conan O'Brien offers his best Cam presser impression

Published: Feb 09, 2016

If you're looking for a fun source of entertainment by someone who refuses to take the day-to-day world of the NFL too seriously, Conan O'Brien is your man right now.

Fresh off a killer monologue at NFL Honors (Adrian Peterson is still recovering from that Blair Walsh joke), O'Brien used his own late-night show to riff on Cam Newton's now infamous postgame news conference following the Panthers' Super Bowl 50 loss to the Broncos.

In the clip, a distraught Conan struggles to explain a Newton-related joke that bombs with his studio audience. In a week of a million Newton think-pieces, it's good to have someone to point out that none of this really matters.

Just another reason why Conan remains a national treasure.

