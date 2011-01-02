Complete order of first round of 2011 NFL Draft determined

Published: Jan 02, 2011 at 02:44 PM

The Carolina Panthers own the No. 1 pick of the 2011 NFL Draft, which will be held on April 28-30 at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

The NFL Draft will kick off in primetime for the second consecutive year. The first round will be held on Thursday, April 28. The second and third rounds are set for Friday, April 29. Rounds 4-7 will be held on Saturday, April 30.

The draft order is determined by the following procedures:

A) The winner of the Super Bowl will select last and the other Super Bowl participant next-to-last, regardless of their regular-season record.

B) The championship game participants not advancing to the Super Bowl will select 29th and 30th, according to the reverse order of their standing.

C) The divisional playoff participants not advancing to the championship games will select 25th through 28th, according to the reverse order of their standing.

D) The wild-card participants not advancing to the divisional playoffs will select 21st through 24th, according to the reverse order of their standing.

E) Non-playoff clubs will select first through 20th, according to the reverse order of their standing.

If ties exist in any grouping except (A) above, they will be broken by strength of schedule (i.e., figuring the aggregate won-lost-tied percentage of each involved club's regular-season opponents and awarding preferential selection order to the club which faced the schedule of teams with the lowest aggregate won-lost-tied percentage).

If ties still exist after applying the strength of schedule tiebreaker, the divisional or conference tiebreakers are applied, if applicable. If the divisional or conference tiebreakers are not applicable, ties will be broken by a coin flip.

