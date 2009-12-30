Complete list of potential free agents

Here is the list obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday of 212 players who would be considered restricted free agents -- instead of unrestricted -- if there is no salary cap in 2010. There is at least one player from each of the NFL's 32 teams on the list.
ARIZONA CARDINALS: Hamza Abdullah, S; Justin Green, FB; Deuce Lutui, G; Mike Nugent, K; Jerheme Urban, WR; Gabe Watson, DT.
ATLANTA FALCONS:Tyson Clabo, T; Harvey Dahl, G; Jamaal Fudge, S; Michael Koenen, P; Jerious Norwood, RB; Quinn Ojinnaka, G; Charlie Peprah, S.
BALTIMORE RAVENS:Chris Chester, G; Mark Clayton, WR; Billy Cundiff, K; Sam Koch, P; Dawan Landry, S; Tony Moll, T; Quinn Sypniewski, TE; Adam Terry, T; Fabian Washington, CB; Demetrius Williams, WR.
BUFFALO BILLS: Keith Ellison, LB; Gibran Hamdan, QB; Richie Incognito, G; Joe Klopfenstein, TE; George Wilson, S; Ashton Youboty, CB.
CAROLINA PANTHERS:James Anderson, LB; Thomas Davis, LB; Jeff King, TE; Richard Marshall, CB; Rob Petitti, T.
CHICAGO BEARS:Mark Anderson, DE; Josh Bullocks, S; Dusty Dvoracek, DT; Danieal Manning, S; Jamar Williams, LB.
CINCINNATI BENGALS: Abdul Hodge, LB; Rashad Jeanty, LB; Brandon Johnson, LB; Evan Mathis, G; Frostee Rucker, DE.
CLEVELAND BROWNS: Abram Elam, S; Arnold Harrison, LB; Jerome Harrison, RB; D'Qwell Jackson, LB; Brodney Pool, S; Matt Roth, LB; Lawrence Vickers, FB.
DALLAS COWBOYS:Miles Austin, WR; Stephen Bowen, DE; Cletis Gordon, CB; Jason Hatcher, DE; Sam Hurd, WR; Pat McQuistan, T; Duke Preston, C; Cory Procter, G; Gerald Sensabaugh, S; Marcus Spears, DE; Pat Watkins, S; Shaun Suisham, K.
DENVER BRONCOS:Elvis Dumervil, LB; Chris Kuper, G; Brandon Marshall, WR; Kyle Orton, QB; Tony Scheffler, TE; Le Kevin Smith, DE.
DETROIT LIONS: Daniel Bullocks, S; Dylan Gandy, c; Jason Hunter, DE; Adam Jennings, WR; Daniel Loper, G; Ko Simpson, S; Cody Spencer, LB.
GREEN BAY PACKERS: Atari Bigby, S; Will Blackmon, CB; Daryn Colledge, G; Nick Collins, S; Johnny Jolly, DE; John Kuhn, FB; Derrick Martin, S; Jason Spitz, C.
HOUSTON TEXANS: John Busing, S; Rashad Butler, T; Owen Daniels, TE; Ryan Moats, RB; Bernard Pollard, S; DeMeco Ryans, LB; Chris White, C.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: Hank Baskett, WR; Antoine Bethea, S; Aaron Francisco, S; Tyjuan Hagler, LB; Marlin Jackson, CB; Tim Jennings, CB; Charlie Johnson, T; Freddy Keiaho, LB; T.J. Rushing, CB.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: Clint Ingram, LB; Montavious Stanley, DT; Troy Williamson, WR.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: Brodie Croyle, QB; Derrick Johnson, LB; Corey Mays, LB; Rudy Niswanger, C; Ryan O'Callaghan, T; Jarrad Page, S.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS:Ryan Cook, T; Ray Edwards, DE; Fred Evans, DT; Tarvaris Jackson, QB; Karl Paymah, CB; Naufahu Tahi, FB.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: Mike Bell, RB; Jammal Brown, T; Jahri Evans, G; Tony Hargrove, DT; Roman Harper, S; Herana-Daze Jones, S; Lance Moore, WR; Courtney Roby, WR; Zach Strief, T; David Thomas, TE; Leigh Torrence, CB.
NEW YORK GIANTS:Chase Blackburn, LB; Kevin Boothe, G; C.C. Brown, S; Barry Cofield, DT; Kevin Dockery, CB; Derek Hagan, WR; Sinorice Moss, WR; Guy Whimper, T; Gerris Wilkinson, LB.
NEW YORK JETS:Kellen Clemens, QB; Drew Coleman, CB; Braylon Edwards, WR; Howard Green, DT; Wayne Hunter, T; Brad Smith, WR; Eric Smith, S; Leon Washington, RB.
OAKLAND RAIDERS: Jon Alston, LB; Khalif Barnes, T; Ricky Brown, LB; Charlie Frye, QB; Thomas Howard, LB; Kirk Morrison, LB; Stanford Routt, CB.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES:Jason Avant, WR; Nick Cole, C; Omar Gaither, LB; Chris Gocong, LB; Ellis Hobbs, CB; Max Jean-Gilles, G; Alex Smith, TE; Leonard Weaver, FB.
SAN DIEGO CHARGERS:Tim Dobbins, LB; Malcom Floyd, WR; Antonio Garay, DT; Eric Ghiaciuc, C; Marques Harris, LB; Vincent Jackson, WR; Travis Johnson, DE; Marcus McNeill, T; Shawne Merriman, LB; Darren Sproles, RB; Charlie Whitehurst, QB.
ST. LOUIS RAMS: Victor Adeyanju, DE; Oshiomogho Atogwe, S; Alex Barron, T; Sam Gado, RB; Gary Gibson, DT; Ruvell Martin, WR; Mark Setterstrom, G.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: Mark Bradley, WR; Brian Clark, WR; Matt McCoy, LB; Donald Penn, T; Barrett Ruud, LB; Maurice Stovall, WR; Jeremy Trueblood, T; Carnell Williams, RB; Rod Wilson, LB.
TENNESSEE TITANS: Dave Ball, DE; Tony Brown, DT; Bo Scaife, TE; Stephen Tulloch, LB; Kevin Vickerson, DT; LenDale White, RB.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS:Jason Campbell, QB; Reed Doughty, S; Kedric Golston, DT; Rocky McIntosh, LB; Anthony Montgomery, DT; Will Montgomery, C; Carlos Rogers, CB.