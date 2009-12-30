Complete list of potential free agents

Published: Dec 30, 2009 at 08:55 AM

» Loss of cap would restrict 212 players in free agency

Here is the list obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday of 212 players who would be considered restricted free agents -- instead of unrestricted -- if there is no salary cap in 2010. There is at least one player from each of the NFL's 32 teams on the list.

ARIZONA CARDINALS: Hamza Abdullah, S; Justin Green, FB; Deuce Lutui, G; Mike Nugent, K; Jerheme Urban, WR; Gabe Watson, DT.

ATLANTA FALCONS:Tyson Clabo, T; Harvey Dahl, G; Jamaal Fudge, S; Michael Koenen, P; Jerious Norwood, RB; Quinn Ojinnaka, G; Charlie Peprah, S.

Unpredictable offseason lies ahead

In November, Jason La Canfora took a look at what an uncapped year might mean for the NFL, writing at the time that it's anything but savory for the players and union. More ...

BALTIMORE RAVENS:Chris Chester, G; Mark Clayton, WR; Billy Cundiff, K; Sam Koch, P; Dawan Landry, S; Tony Moll, T; Quinn Sypniewski, TE; Adam Terry, T; Fabian Washington, CB; Demetrius Williams, WR.

BUFFALO BILLS: Keith Ellison, LB; Gibran Hamdan, QB; Richie Incognito, G; Joe Klopfenstein, TE; George Wilson, S; Ashton Youboty, CB.

CAROLINA PANTHERS:James Anderson, LB; Thomas Davis, LB; Jeff King, TE; Richard Marshall, CB; Rob Petitti, T.

CHICAGO BEARS:Mark Anderson, DE; Josh Bullocks, S; Dusty Dvoracek, DT; Danieal Manning, S; Jamar Williams, LB.

CINCINNATI BENGALS: Abdul Hodge, LB; Rashad Jeanty, LB; Brandon Johnson, LB; Evan Mathis, G; Frostee Rucker, DE.

CLEVELAND BROWNS: Abram Elam, S; Arnold Harrison, LB; Jerome Harrison, RB; D'Qwell Jackson, LB; Brodney Pool, S; Matt Roth, LB; Lawrence Vickers, FB.

DALLAS COWBOYS:Miles Austin, WR; Stephen Bowen, DE; Cletis Gordon, CB; Jason Hatcher, DE; Sam Hurd, WR; Pat McQuistan, T; Duke Preston, C; Cory Procter, G; Gerald Sensabaugh, S; Marcus Spears, DE; Pat Watkins, S; Shaun Suisham, K.

DENVER BRONCOS:Elvis Dumervil, LB; Chris Kuper, G; Brandon Marshall, WR; Kyle Orton, QB; Tony Scheffler, TE; Le Kevin Smith, DE.

DETROIT LIONS: Daniel Bullocks, S; Dylan Gandy, c; Jason Hunter, DE; Adam Jennings, WR; Daniel Loper, G; Ko Simpson, S; Cody Spencer, LB.

GREEN BAY PACKERS: Atari Bigby, S; Will Blackmon, CB; Daryn Colledge, G; Nick Collins, S; Johnny Jolly, DE; John Kuhn, FB; Derrick Martin, S; Jason Spitz, C.

HOUSTON TEXANS: John Busing, S; Rashad Butler, T; Owen Daniels, TE; Ryan Moats, RB; Bernard Pollard, S; DeMeco Ryans, LB; Chris White, C.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: Hank Baskett, WR; Antoine Bethea, S; Aaron Francisco, S; Tyjuan Hagler, LB; Marlin Jackson, CB; Tim Jennings, CB; Charlie Johnson, T; Freddy Keiaho, LB; T.J. Rushing, CB.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: Clint Ingram, LB; Montavious Stanley, DT; Troy Williamson, WR.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: Brodie Croyle, QB; Derrick Johnson, LB; Corey Mays, LB; Rudy Niswanger, C; Ryan O'Callaghan, T; Jarrad Page, S.

MIAMI DOLPHINS:Ronnie Brown, RB; Anthony Fasano, TE.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS:Ryan Cook, T; Ray Edwards, DE; Fred Evans, DT; Tarvaris Jackson, QB; Karl Paymah, CB; Naufahu Tahi, FB.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS:Stephen Gostkowski, K; Logan Mankins, G; Pierre Woods, LB.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: Mike Bell, RB; Jammal Brown, T; Jahri Evans, G; Tony Hargrove, DT; Roman Harper, S; Herana-Daze Jones, S; Lance Moore, WR; Courtney Roby, WR; Zach Strief, T; David Thomas, TE; Leigh Torrence, CB.

NEW YORK GIANTS:Chase Blackburn, LB; Kevin Boothe, G; C.C. Brown, S; Barry Cofield, DT; Kevin Dockery, CB; Derek Hagan, WR; Sinorice Moss, WR; Guy Whimper, T; Gerris Wilkinson, LB.

NEW YORK JETS:Kellen Clemens, QB; Drew Coleman, CB; Braylon Edwards, WR; Howard Green, DT; Wayne Hunter, T; Brad Smith, WR; Eric Smith, S; Leon Washington, RB.

OAKLAND RAIDERS: Jon Alston, LB; Khalif Barnes, T; Ricky Brown, LB; Charlie Frye, QB; Thomas Howard, LB; Kirk Morrison, LB; Stanford Routt, CB.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES:Jason Avant, WR; Nick Cole, C; Omar Gaither, LB; Chris Gocong, LB; Ellis Hobbs, CB; Max Jean-Gilles, G; Alex Smith, TE; Leonard Weaver, FB.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS:Willie Colon, T.

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS:Tim Dobbins, LB; Malcom Floyd, WR; Antonio Garay, DT; Eric Ghiaciuc, C; Marques Harris, LB; Vincent Jackson, WR; Travis Johnson, DE; Marcus McNeill, T; Shawne Merriman, LB; Darren Sproles, RB; Charlie Whitehurst, QB.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS:David Baas, G; Ahmad Brooks, LB; Marcus Hudson, CB.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: Lance Laury, LB; Jon Ryan, P; Rob Sims, G; Chris Spencer, C; Darryl Tapp, DE.

ST. LOUIS RAMS: Victor Adeyanju, DE; Oshiomogho Atogwe, S; Alex Barron, T; Sam Gado, RB; Gary Gibson, DT; Ruvell Martin, WR; Mark Setterstrom, G.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: Mark Bradley, WR; Brian Clark, WR; Matt McCoy, LB; Donald Penn, T; Barrett Ruud, LB; Maurice Stovall, WR; Jeremy Trueblood, T; Carnell Williams, RB; Rod Wilson, LB.

TENNESSEE TITANS: Dave Ball, DE; Tony Brown, DT; Bo Scaife, TE; Stephen Tulloch, LB; Kevin Vickerson, DT; LenDale White, RB.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS:Jason Campbell, QB; Reed Doughty, S; Kedric Golston, DT; Rocky McIntosh, LB; Anthony Montgomery, DT; Will Montgomery, C; Carlos Rogers, CB.

