Complete list of 'NFL Honors' award winners

Saturday night celebrated another year of excellence in the NFL, with Super Bowl LII less than 24 hours away.
Here is the complete list of winners from NFL Honors celebrating accomplishments from the 2017 season:
» FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Year:Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz; Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley
» Game Changer Award presented by Secret: Sam Gordon
» Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018: Bobby Beathard, general manager; Robert Brazile, LB; Brian Dawkins, S; Jerry Kramer, G; Ray Lewis, LB; Randy Moss, WR; Terrell Owens, WR; Brian Urlacher, LB
» Bridgestone Elite Peformance Play of the Year:The Minnesota Miracle
» Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award:Rob Garrett, Crenshaw High School