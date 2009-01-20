Complete broadcast schedule for Senior Bowl week

NFL Network's exclusive high-definition coverage of the league's next generation of talent begins Monday, Jan. 19 at 4 p.m. ET from Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala., with the Under Armour Senior Bowl and the week-long events leading up to Saturday's game.
Practice coverage runs Monday through Thursday, Jan. 22 with live two-hour telecasts from North and South team practices. Each night at 8 p.m. ET a 30-minute Path to the Draft Senior Bowl Recap Show airs providing interviews and analysis. The week culminates Saturday, Jan. 24 with the 60th annual Under Armour Senior Bowl at 7 p.m. ET, beginning with a special Under Armour Senior Bowl Pregame Show at 6:30 p.m. ET. The network's on-air talent roster from Mobile includes Paul Burmeister, Mike Mayock, Charles Davis and Lindsay Soto. Bob Papa calls Saturday's game alongside Mayock and Davis in the booth, with Soto and Burmeister on the sidelines.
The Senior Bowl features 100 of the country's best senior collegiate football players and top 2009 NFL Draft prospects on teams representing the North and South. This year, the North team will be coached by Marvin Lewis and the Cincinnati Bengals staff, while Jack Del Rio and the Jacksonville Jaguars coaches lead the South.
The Senior Bowl is attended annually by more than 800 NFL coaches, scouts and front office personnel searching for the next NFL superstars. NFL Network will be there for the entire week with 17.5 original hours of programming from Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Fans will have an open window to the action all week, including practices and the game, giving them the same view every team uses to help determine its draft.
In 2008, the Senior Bowl produced 11 first-round picks in the NFL Draft and a total of 82 selections overall. 2008 Senior Bowl participant Chris Johnson is one of 25 former Senior Bowl participants to be named to the 2009 Pro Bowl.
Among players who have accepted invitations to participate: quarterbacks Pat White (West Virginia), John Parker Wilson (Alabama) and Graham Harrell (Texas Tech); receivers Derrick Williams (Penn State) and Mohamed Massaquoi (Georgia); tight end Brandon Pettigrew (Oklahoma State); running backs Javon Ringer (Michigan State) and James Davis (Clemson); cornerback Mike Mickens (Cincinnati); and USC linebackers Rey Maualuga, Brian Cushing and Clay Matthews.
This is the third year NFL Network has had the exclusive rights to the Under Armour Senior Bowl. The 2009 Under Armour Senior Bowl is part of NFL Network's college football and Path to the Draft programming which includes College Football Now, the Insight Bowl, the Texas Bowl and the 2009 Scouting Combine. Live pick-by-pick coverage of the 2009 NFL Draft airs April 25-26 on NFL Network.
Monday, Jan. 19
4 p.m. ET –- Day 1: North Team Practice (HD)
8 p.m. ET –- Day 1: Under Armour Senior Bowl Recap Show (HD)
Tuesday, Jan. 20
10:30 a.m. ET –- Day 2: North Team Practice (HD)
5 p.m. ET – Day 2: South Team Practice (HD)
8 p.m.ET –- Day 2: Under Armour Senior Bowl Recap Show (HD)
Wednesday, Jan. 21
10:30 a.m. ET –- Day 3: North Team Practice (HD)
5 p.m. ET – Day 3: South Team Practice (HD)
8 p.m. ET –- Day 3: Under Armour Senior Bowl Recap Show (HD)
Thursday, Jan. 22
10:30 a.m. ET –- Day 4: North Team Practice (HD)
5 p.m. ET – Day 4: South Team Practice (HD)
8 p.m. ET –- Day 4: Under Armour Senior Bowl Recap Show (HD)
Saturday, Jan. 24
6:30 p.m. ET –- Under Armour Senior Bowl Pregame Show (HD)
7 p.m. ET –- 2009 Under Armour Senior Bowl (HD)
10 p.m. ET –- NFL Total Access