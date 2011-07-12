Competitive NFC South leaves top teams with holes to fill

Make some important offensive line decisions:Drew Brees gets rid of the ball quickly and stays away from pressure for the most part, which helps the offensive linemen. However, with left tackle Jermon Bushrod a free agent, the Saints have some decisions to make. Bushrod has given up 14 sacks in his last 31 starts. He replaced Jammal Brown, who only gave up seven sacks in his final two seasons protecting Brees. Is it time for Charles Brown to step up after being a second-round pick in 2010? What about the aging Jonathan Stinchcomb on the right side? Cowboys tackle Doug Free would look good in a Saints uniform and could be available. Free can play on either side and that would give the team flexibility. As for the interior of the offensive line, it's possible the Saints will use some of the new-found salary cap space to extend guard Carl Nicks. Nicks has become a premier player and would surely have to be franchised in 2012, so doing a deal now might be a better idea.