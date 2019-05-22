Around the NFL

Competition Committee to clarify replay process for PI

Published: May 22, 2019 at 03:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

During the Spring League Meeting, NFL owners granted the Competition Committee the power to adjust the new pass interference replay review.

NFL Network's Judy Battista and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that the league's owners voted to allow the Competition Committee the ability to adjust the instant replay process for pass interference inside two minutes in each half.

The decision will permit the committee, if it deems necessary, to allow coaches' challenges in the final two minutes rather than a booth review. Without Wednesday's decision, it would have taken an ownership vote to adjust the rule.

The league will hold a series of meetings and conference calls with coaches, and then, if necessary, is expected to change the rule in time for the start of the preseason, Battista added.

Battista previously reported that the NFL was considering giving the Competition Committee the power to alter the new pass interference replay review machinations for fear that new issues would pop up with different sets of standards between what constitutes a booth review. The league also hopes to lessen the number of potential reviews by putting it under a coach's discretion.

The Competition Committee will now move forward with clarifying the rule before the 2019 campaign.

Other decisions stemming from the NFL Spring League Meeting Wednesday:

  1. The Kansas City Chiefs' proposal to allow both teams a possession in overtime was not voted on and does not have the support to move forward, Rapoport reported. The Chiefs' proposal will be reconsidered next year. It's unclear if K.C. will tweak the proposal in the coming year in hopes to pass it in 2020, per Battista.
  1. The league made player safety recommendations to teams about drills that should no longer be used. Per Battista, the banned drills include: Oklahoma drills, Bull in the Ring/King of the Circle, Half Line/3 Spots/Pods. The hope is banning the drills will lessen concussions.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

This Week in NFL History (June 14 to June 20): LaDainian Tomlinson retires, signs one-day contract with Chargers 

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays from June 14 to June 20.
news

Dolphins, Jerome Baker agree to three-year, $39 million contract extension

The Miami Dolphins are signing LB Jerome Baker to a three-year, $39 million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per agent Drew Rosenhaus.
news

Cowboys QB Prescott: Ezekiel Elliott is in the best shape of his life

After posting career-low numbers last season, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is working hard to return to form this offseason according to QB Dak Prescott. 
news

Le'Veon Bell: 'I'll never play for Andy Reid again, I'd retire first'

﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿ didn't play in the Chiefs' final two playoff games, this after maintaining a modest role upon his midseason arrival. Don't expect him to suit up for Kansas City in the future, either. The free-agent RB said he'd retire before playing for Andy Reid again.
news

Travis Kelce: 'The Browns and Chiefs are definitely neck and neck'

﻿Travis Kelce﻿ is admittedly biased when it comes to Cleveland. It's where he's from and home to the teams he rooted for growing up. The Chiefs' All-Pro tight end is still intimately familiar with the Browns, though, and he believes they are a real challenger to K.C. for AFC supremacy.
news

Packers president Mark Murphy: Aaron Rodgers is a 'complicated fella'

Though there's been no budging or development as it's concerned with Rodgers coming back into the Green Bay fold, Packers president Mark Murphy recently spoke about the QB and with all things Rodgers and the Pack, it's sure to draw notice. 
news

Miami tackle machine Jerome Baker not worried about new deal 'right now'

Despite some great production statistically, Dolphins LB Jerome Baker realizes he still has much to improve upon and he wants to do it in Miami. Thusly, Baker's been front and center at Dolphins organized team activities despite being on the final year of his rookie contract with apparently no talk of a new deal.  
news

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman waiting for 'right opportunity' with contender 

With June in full bloom, veteran cornerback Richard Sherman remains a free agent and says he's biding his time and waiting for the "right opportunity" with a team "competing for a championship."
news

Antonio Gibson: There's 'a lot of weapons' on new Washington offense

Entering his second season and taking part in his first organized team activities, dynamic Washington RB Antonio Gibson has pronounced that his turf toe is healed up and the Football Team's offense is reinvigorated and revamped. 
news

Can Titans OL Adam Coon be the next Stephen Neal?

Amid all the clamor surrounding the trade to bring in WR Julio Jones, the Titans also welcomed another intriguing offensive player in former standout wrestler Adam Coon. 
news

Dolphins WR Will Fuller on teaming with Jaylen Waddle: 'It's going to be fun'

Will Fuller brings plenty of speed to Miami and so does rookie Jaylen Waddle. The former Texans wide receiver believes speeds is in abundance on the Dolphins offense and "it's going to be fun."
news

Saints QB Drew Brees' retirement official three months after announcement

Drew Brees is officially retired. The future Hall of Famer's March 14 announcement went into effect Friday, per the league's transaction wire. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW