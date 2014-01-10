Committee reminds doctors to keep concussed players off sideline

By Bill Bradley, contributing editor
A memo obtained by NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport from the NFL Head, Neck and Spine Committee's Dr. Hunt Batjer and Dr. Richard Ellenbogen reminded team physicians and trainers to not allow potentially concussed players to return to play.
The memo, which was sent Thursday, appeared to be in regards to Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari, who forced his way back onto the field while he was being evaluated for a concussion during last Sunday's playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers.
The memo said:
Bakhtiari, a rookie who was able break away from his examination, returned to the field to participate in the PAT attempt following a fourth-quarter touchdown. Once he came back to the sideline, he was taken to the locker room for an evaluation and was later declared out with a concussion.
The Associated Press said the other player referred to in the memo was Saints cornerback Keenan Lewis, who stayed on the sideline but did not return to the field.
The league has been strict about having its concussion diagnosis protocol once a player is suspected of suffering a head injury.
The NFL Players Association said Friday it would urge its members to follow the league's protocols.
"We will continue working with the League to ensure that team doctors, coaches, trainers and other members of a team's medical staff enforce return-to-participation protocols," the NFLPA said in a statement. "Players naturally want to play and ultimately, the game day medical and coaching staffs have the responsibility and obligation for player protection and care."