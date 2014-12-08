Committee Meetings: Williams and Williams surprise

A few names we were somewhat familiar with heading into the game, Stepfan Taylor and Marion Grice, were the favorites to see the bulk of what was predicted to be a committee approach against the Chiefs. But a running back who hadn't received one carry in the NFL prior to Sunday ended up leading the way with 19 carries for 100 yards as he chipped away at the Chiefs' defense and helped to kill the clock late in the game. Kerwynn Williams, a 23-year-old practice squad player, posted Arizona's first 100-yard rushing performance by a running back since last season. Coach Arians wasn't shy to talk him up after the game, either.