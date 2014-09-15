Committee Meetings: Week 2 RB aftermath

Did one (or several) of your fantasy running backs go down with an injury during Week 2? Yeah, same here. You should check out one of our fantasy injury support groups, otherwise known as the waiver-wire. It might make you feel better. From Jamaal Charles to Ryan Mathews to Mark Ingram, Week 2 was a rough one. And owners who hoped for big outings from the feature backs in Sunday night's game between the Bears and the 49ers were somewhat let down save for a Frank Gore touchdown. Quarterbacks Jay Cutler and Colin Kaepernick each led their squads in rushing yards in the game. Definitely didn't see that coming. I digress. Let's check in on some of the committee backfields from Week 2.