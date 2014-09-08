Committee Meetings: Sorting out Week 1 RB touches

In Miami, Lamar Miller got the start over Kowshon Moreno but Moreno ended up being the more productive back at the end of the day. The former Bronco received 24 carries and ran for 134 yards and a touchdown totaling 19.40 fantasy points. Miller was productive with the 11 carries he got going for 59 yards and a receiving touchdown, but he lost a fumble which didn't help his cause. Fantasy owners who took a chance drafting Moreno late might have gotten a steal. His knee that was operated on in May did not seem to be an issue at all and he put to rest any offseason speculation about his ability to perform without Peyton Manning as his quarterback. Sure, it was only one game but Moreno looked like a running back that fantasy owners can rely on this season.