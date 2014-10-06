Committee Meetings: RBs share the love in Week 5

Baltimore's backfield continues to be a fantasy quagmire, with all three of their running backs combining for 15 carries and just 90 rushing yards in a losing effort against the Colts. For the second straight week, Justin Forsettled the committee with a whopping six carries for 42 yards and the Ravens' only touchdown of the game. Forsett's production came mostly in the passing game as he led his team in receptions with seven catches for 55 yards. His 15.70 fantasy points were good enough to finish in the top 10 among running backs on Sunday.