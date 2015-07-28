Committee Meetings RB preview: The elite

These are the elite first-round picks at the running back position who come with virtually no concern of being part of a split workload or committee situation. All of these backs should be drafted by the end of the first round in every league. If you're lucky enough to get one, consider yourself in great shape at the running back position. You will also want to pick up their respective handcuffs (or clear-cut backup) later in your draft for some added insurance at the positon. From week-to-week, these players won't likely play a major part of Committee Meetings since they'll be consistently producing fantasy points. That's why you anchor your fantasy team with one of them in the first round and never look back.