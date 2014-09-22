Committee Meetings: Ravens' rookie shines in debut

If you're a LeSean McCoy owner today, it's likely that you're wondering what exactly happened to him in Week 3. The Eagles put up 37 points against the Redskins, but Shady finished with 2.20 total fantasy points. His line of 19 carries for 22 yards is mind-boggling to say the least. But if you look at the box score, the Eagles' run game was virtually non-existent Sunday, so we wouldn't panic just yet. Keep in mind that McCoy took a huge hit to the head early on. It didn't end up being serious, which is great news, but it might have thrown him off for the rest of the game. If there's anything to make you feel better about his production going forward, it's that Darren Sproles only rushed the ball twice after a huge performance in Week 2 against the Colts.
Here's a recap of some other backfield surprises from Week 3.
Ravens:
With Bernard Pierce inactive on Sunday due to a thigh injury, we expected to see a heavy dose of Justin Forsett who was a hot waiver-wire add after Week 1. Forsett finished the game with 11 rushing attempts for 63 yards, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. Not too shabby.
We also thought there was a chance that rookie Lorenzo Taliaferro would get a few carries, just to get his feet wet at the NFL level. The Coastal Carolina product entered the game without a professional rushing attempt under his belt. He finished with 18 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown, good enough for 15.10 fantasy points. The guy is 0.1 percent owned in NFL.com leagues, and was heavily involved from the start of the first quarter.
If you check out NFL Game Rewind, he completely embarrassed Browns' linebacker Craig Robertson on a run to the left side in the second quarter. Robinson had clearly taken away the hole Taliaferro was supposed to run through and it looked like he was doomed behind the line of scrimmage. But the rookie runner put up a stiff arm and bounced to the outside, leaving Robinson in a full body extension on the ground wondering what just happened. Go grab him on the waiver-wire this week if you can.
Don't forget that Baltimore decided to involve #ThatHelpsNoOne candidate, second-year fullback Kyle Juszczyk in the passing game with three receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown (yes, more than Torrey Smith), it looks like we've got a full blown committee on our hands people, even when Pierce returns healthy.
Bills:
Just about the only bright spot for the Bills on Sunday was Fred Jackson. He took 14 total touches for 112 yards from scrimmage and added one receiving touchdown. Jackson averaged 5.7 yards per rush and 9.8 yards per reception for his best fantasy day of the season so far, finishing as the No. 7 overall fantasy back for Week 3, pending the Monday night game. The wheels haven't fallen off the old veteran just yet, and it looks like Buffalo is willing to run him until they do.
But where was C.J. Spiller? No seriously, Spiller owners should be upset. He only managed 25 rushing yards on 10 carries (four more carries than Jackson) and caught all three of his passing targets for 37 yards. He hasn't had a rushing touchdown in his last seven games, even though he's taken the bulk of the rushing load this season.
The most alarming stat from Sunday is probably that Spiller only played on 36 percent of Buffalo's offensive snaps, while Jackson got the nod on 64 percent. In Week 4, the Bills take on Houston who surrendered 176 rushing yards and a touchdown to Rashad Jennings on Sunday, so hopefully Spiller bounces back and Jackson remains heavily involved. That way, everyone wins in the wild world of running back committees.
Additional yardage
» Le'Veon Bell and LeGarrette Blount were the most successful committee of Week 3 as each finished in the top 10 in total fantasy points among running backs. Bell totaled 157 yards from scrimmage on 23 total touches but didn't get into the end zone, finishing with 15.70 fantasy points. Blount's 118 rushing yards and a score was good enough for the fourth-most fantasy points at his position Sunday with 17.80 -- and the Steelers backs did it all against Carolina, one of the toughest run defenses in the league.
» Giovani Bernard and Jeremy Hill were at it again for the Bengals on Sunday in a blowout against the Titans. Bernard took his 14 rushes for 47 yards and two touchdowns while Hill totaled 39 yards on seven carries and a rushing score of his own. Bernard is a top five fantasy running back so far this season, and is showing no signs of slowing down.
» Ahmad Bradshaw, who is owned in just 66.8 percent of NFL.com leagues, scored his third receiving touchdown of the season on Sunday while Trent Richardson has yet to get into the end zone in 2014. Bradshaw outscored Richardson in fantasy for the third consecutive week and is clearly the back to own, and start in Indianapolis.
» Reggie Bush and Joique Bell split offensive snaps right down the middle against Green Bay on Sunday. Bush ended up being the more efficient player in Week 3 taking his 18 total touches for 99 yards from scrimmage and one rushing touchdown. This duo will likely remain a gamble from week-to-week, but it's nice to see that Bush finally had a respectable day for fantasy owners with 15.90 points.
» Khiry Robinson and Pierre Thomas picked up the slack in Mark Ingram's absence as expected. Robinson rushed 18 times for 69 yards, while Thomas finished with eight carries and three receptions for 51 total yards and a rushing touchdown. Expect more of the same until Ingram returns.
Matt Franciscovich is an associate fantasy editor at NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @m_franciscovich.