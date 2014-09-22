Committee Meetings: Ravens' rookie shines in debut

If you're a LeSean McCoy owner today, it's likely that you're wondering what exactly happened to him in Week 3. The Eagles put up 37 points against the Redskins, but Shady finished with 2.20 total fantasy points. His line of 19 carries for 22 yards is mind-boggling to say the least. But if you look at the box score, the Eagles' run game was virtually non-existent Sunday, so we wouldn't panic just yet. Keep in mind that McCoy took a huge hit to the head early on. It didn't end up being serious, which is great news, but it might have thrown him off for the rest of the game. If there's anything to make you feel better about his production going forward, it's that Darren Sproles only rushed the ball twice after a huge performance in Week 2 against the Colts.