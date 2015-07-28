Committee Meetings preview: Three-headed monster

Chris Ivory | Stevan Ridley | Zac Stacy | Bilal Powell // Jets

Okay, so the Jets techincally have a four-headed monster situation here. Ivory is the best bet to lead this unattractive group of Gang Green backs. Ridley is one to watch in the preseason, as he recovers from an ACL surgery. Although he'll only be 10 months removed from his procedure come September, he may be the most talented back on the team. He could bring some value later in the season, if his recovery goes well. Stacy may get some playing time if Ridley is unable to start right away, while Powell isn't worth owning in any format, even though he could begin training camp as the team's No. 2. But let's not avoid the hard truth here -- nobody wants to own a Jets running back in fantasy.