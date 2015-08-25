Committee Meetings: Eagles RBs Murray, Mathews eat

Alfred Blue | Jonathan Grimes | Chris Polk // Texans

Since Arian Foster's injury a few weeks ago, Alfred Blue's ADP has slowly risen up draft boards. Blue, who projects as the lead back in what is shaping up to be an unpredictable Texans committee, had a rough go over the weekend with just four rushes for 10 yards against the Broncos. But the second-year back has dominated first team reps for two preseason games in a row now, which means more than his actual performance. As far as production, Chris Polk was the standout running back against Denver. He averaged 5.1 YPC on his seven attempts for 36 yards and added five catches for 34 yards -- that's a 12-point fantasy outing in a PPR league. It's worth noting that Polk sat out practice on Monday with a minor injury. He was also sidelined for a while with a hamstring earlier in camp. Despite Polk's strong play over the last few weeks, Jonathan Grimes played ahead of him, with snaps beginning late in the first quarter. Blue is really the only Texans running back that should be considered in fantasy drafts and the fact that there is no timetable on Foster's return is only a boon to Blue's long term value.