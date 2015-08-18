Committee Meetings: Cobb runs like lead RB in debut

The Cleveland backfield was truly a factory of sadness against Washington last weekend. A total of four different Browns running backs combined for 16 rush attempts for a disheartening 27 yards. Sadly, quarterback Johnny Manziel led the team in rushing with 14 yards and a touchdown on two rush attempts. Just one Cleveland back, Terrance West, averaged over 2.0 yards per carry. All of this is quite alarming in the absolute worst way. Coach Mike Pettine down played the miserable result following the game. "Terrance [is] coming off the [calf] injury and Crow [is] probably having too heavy a load at practice, I am not going to hit the panic button after the first preseason game about our run game. We will be fine," he said. That's right Mike, sweep it under the rug and nobody will notice. Simply put, the Browns either need to sign another running back or get rookie Duke Johnson (hamstring) healthy as soon as possible to inject this backfield with a shot of passion, talent and excitement. Even a single one of those three attributes would suffice. For now though, Crowell remains the only Cleveland back "worth" drafting merely due to his Round 13 ADP on NFL.com. This situation could get worse before it gets better.