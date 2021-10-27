Commissioner Roger Goodell: Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder has been held accountable 

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday expressed his stance that the league appropriately handled the review and sanction of the Washington Football Team organization's improper workplace conduct.

The NFL fined the Washington franchise $10 million in July after the conclusion of the investigation into the team's workplace culture, led by independent counsel Beth Wilkinson, and Snyder has ceased being involved in day-to-day operations with the team, ceding daily functions to wife Tanya.

"I do think he's been held accountable for, I think the organization has been held accountable," Goodell said Tuesday, following the conclusion of the first day of the Fall League Meeting in New York. "And I think we've given an unprecedented fine. Dan Snyder has not been involved with the franchise for now almost four months. We, obviously, have focused more on making sure that the policies that they had, many of which they put into place prior to this investigation, but also coming out of it, were put into place and that they will be maintained, and that we can ensure that that will happen at this organization."

Put into place were semi-annual reporting obligations for the team in which it must show the progress of the club's implementation of protocols for reporting harassment, disciplinary action plans, regular culture surveys, harassment training and an expansion and empowerment of HR and legal.

The review has not been disclosed in full and Goodell said there was no written report on the Washington Football Team investigation and its findings to maintain security, privacy and anonymity.

"And that not only protects the investigation that you're going through, but it affects future investigations and the credibility of that," he said. "So, when you make a promise to protect the anonymity to make sure that we get the right information, you need to stand by that. And so we're very conscious of making sure that we're protecting those who came forth."

When asked if there was a way to release more info and still protect anonymity, Goodell reiterated he believes the review was handled in an appropriate manner, as was the punishment doled out.

"We don't think so," he said. "We feel that this is the appropriate way to do it. We summarized the findings of Beth and made it very clear that the workplace environment at the Washington Football Team was not what we expect in the NFL and then held them accountable for that."

On Thursday, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a letter to Goodell requesting all documents and communication about the review into the workplace culture at the Washington Football Team by Nov. 4.

Goodell said the league will comply.

"We'll respond to Congress appropriately. So, we'll be cooperative. We've been in touch and we will certainly do that," he said.

Goodell spoke Tuesday evening, and earlier in the day, a copy of a letter from two former Washington Football Team members asking to make the review's report public was presented to NFL owners and members of the NFL Social Justice Working Group.

"I love for this to be a learning point, not just for the NFL, but for leagues and teams all across that this shouldn't be hidden," said Ana Nunez, who worked in the Washington Football Team's business department until 2019, via The Associated Press. "There shouldn't be, no workplace is perfect which is understandable, but there has to be a level of accountability when it comes to toxic culture and sexual harassment."

In light of what's transpired with the Washington franchise, Goodell was asked his level of concern that there might be a public perception that the league shielded an owner from full responsibility.