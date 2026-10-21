Commissioner Roger Goodell says NFL welcomes review of how Eagles handled Jalen Hurts' blood clots

NEW YORK -- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that the league welcomes an investigation into the Philadelphia Eagles’ handling of Jalen Hurts' blood clots after the players’ union asked for one.

Goodell said in his news conference at the end of the NFL’s annual fall meeting that Dr. Allen Sills, the league's chief medical officer, has gone through the steps that were followed and added that the union had a right to call for a review.

“Obviously, there was a medical evaluation, and I think our protocols were incredibly good there,” Goodell said. “The protocols were followed. Our process is to make sure that’s the case, and our chief medical officer has gone through that, so we’re comfortable that what we’ve seen in the protocols have happened.”