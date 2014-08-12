Commissioner Roger Goodell joins Ice Bucket Challenge for ALS

Published: Aug 12, 2014 at 07:49 AM

By Bill Bradley, contributing editor

The "ice bucket challenge" quickly has become a trend throughout the sports world.

The challenge, which has evolved as a way to show support for those suffering from Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), involves taking a large bucket of ice water and dumping it over your head.

From New England Patriots wide receiver Julius Edelman to Boston Bruins' Gregory Campbell, the challenge has swept up athletes around the country. In the process, it has raised millions of dollars for ALS, according to USA Today.

The latest person to take the challenge is NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. He dunked himself with a barrel full of ice water and then -- as is the custom -- passed on the challenge to someone else. In this case, he called out Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and Pro Football Hall of Fame lineman Michael Strahan.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Around The NFL Podcast: 2023 Win Totals O/U with Bill Barnwell

In a room filled with heroes - Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, and Marc Sessler bring you the 2023 edition of ATN's NFL Team Win Totals Over/Under draft. 
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Browns-Eagles tie on Thursday night

Cleveland and Philadelphia came away from their Week 2 preseason tilt with an 18-18 tie. 
news

Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson 'very thankful' Jaguars passed on him at No. 1

Many thought the Jaguars would select Aidan Hutchinson at No. 1 in the 2022 NFL Draft. Instead, they went with Travon Walker and Hutchinson is happy they did and that he landed in Detroit. 
news

Move the Sticks: Expectations for rookie tight ends; pivotal rookies in each division with Lance Zierlein

Daniel Jeremiah and Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks, discussing what production we can expect from rookie tight ends and identifying pivotal rookies within each division.