Commissioner Goodell to attend Texans' home opener

Published: Oct 03, 2008 at 01:45 PM

HOUSTON -- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will be in attendance at the Houston Texans home opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. It will be Commissioner Goodell's first visit to a Texans game since he became commissioner prior to the 2006 season. The Texans vs. Colts game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

Commissioner Goodell will address members of the Houston-area media at 12:20 p.m. ET in the Texans Team Auditorium. The commissioner will join Houston Texans owner Bob McNair on the field to present a check from the Texans Helping Texans campaign at 12:40 p.m.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Critics will be 'taking their words back' on Tua Tagovailoa this year

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill continues to heap praise on his new quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, saying that critics of the third-year pro will be taking their words back by season's end.

news

Better grasp of offense has Matthew Stafford confident Rams 'can go above and beyond' last year

Despite having won a Super Bowl last season with the Rams, Matthew Stafford says he's even more comfortable with the offense now after getting a year under his belt.

news

Packers second-year WR Amari Rodgers believes he's showing coaches they 'can trust me' in 2022

Amari Rodgers' maturation and role for the the Packers in 2022 will be all the more crucial after an underwhelming rookie campaign. He's confident his play will improve and his versatility will be a springboard for future success.

news

Bears rookie WR Velus Jones on age concerns: 'Not going to stop me from running past people'

Chicago third-round pick Velus Jones will be a 25-year-old rookie, a fact that plenty of people are talking about, "but it don't matter," to Jones.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW