Commissioner Goodell to attend Texans' home opener

HOUSTON -- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will be in attendance at the Houston Texans home opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. It will be Commissioner Goodell's first visit to a Texans game since he became commissioner prior to the 2006 season. The Texans vs. Colts game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.
Published: Oct 03, 2008 at 01:45 PM
