Commissioner Goodell teases future Tokyo game, sees 'new opportunities' for international growth

With the first European leg of the NFL's 2026 world tour wrapping up this weekend with an historic trip to Paris, Commissioner Roger Goodell already has his eyes set on new horizons in the years to come.

In a conversation Friday morning with NFL Daily hosts Gregg Rosenthal and Jourdan Rodrigue from the French capital, Goodell said that the league is likely to return to Japan quite soon.

"Listen, Tokyo is clearly on our list, whether it's next year or the year after," Goodell said. "It's coming at some point in the near future.

"We're going to continue to focus on our priority markets, which a lot of them they've been in, but there are other cities; this year, we went to Rio rather than São Paulo."

Goodell cited this season's Week 1 trip to Melbourne, Australia, where the 49ers beat the Rams, as an example of how the league can transcend time zones.

"On a Friday morning at 10:30 (a.m.), to have 100,000 people in the stadium, it was just an incredible feeling for us. I think it's opened up new opportunities for us," Goodell explained. "The travel is something we think we can manage and do it without impacting negatively on the teams. So, each of these we learned something from and we benefit and we also open those other doors.

"We're planning on playing global. That's where we're going."

Earlier this week, NFL vice president of club business, international and league events Peter O’Reilly said the league was "considering" playing 10 international games in 2027.

This year, a record nine games are being played outside the United States (three in London, one each in Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro, Paris, Madrid, Munich, Mexico City); Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro and Paris were this season's debutantes.

Tokyo would be a new location for a regular-season NFL game, but not a destination unfamiliar to the league. From 1976 to 2005, the NFL played 14 exhibition games in Japan, all but one in the nation's capital. The last game to be played there was a preseason contest between the Falcons and Colts in August 2005, just months before the NFL's very first regular-season international game (Cardinals-49ers in Mexico City).

The Rams are currently the only team to have marketing rights in Japan under the NFL's Global Markets Program.