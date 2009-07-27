Commissioner Goodell reinstates ex-Falcons QB Vick on conditional basis

Free after serving 18 months in prison for running a dogfighting ring, Vick was reinstated with conditions by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday. The former Atlanta Falcons quarterback could participate in regular-season games as early as Week 1.
"This is a step-by-step process that goes up to Week 6; it is not a six-game suspension by any means," Ray Anderson, the league's executive vice president of football operations, told NFL.com's Thomas George. "If all goes well, he could be playing anytime from Week 1 forward. Roger listened to ownership, NFL employees, friends, relatives, players, counselors, people from animal rights groups. In his typical fashion, he sought input and listened to all before acting."
Vick can immediately take part in preseason practices, workouts and meetings, and he can play in the final two preseason games -- if he finds a team that will sign him. A number of teams already have said they would not.
Once the season begins, Vick may participate in all team activities except games, and Goodell said he would consider the quarterback for full reinstatement by Week 6 (Oct. 18-19) at the latest.
Goodell indefinitely suspended Vick in August 2007 after the quarterback admitted bankrolling a dogfighting operation on his property in Virginia. At the time, Goodell said Vick must show remorse before he would consider reinstating him.
"I accept that you are sincere when you say that you want to, and will, turn your life around, and that you intend to be a positive role model for others," Goodell said in his letter to Vick informing him of the reinstatement. "I am prepared to offer you that opportunity. Whether you succeed is entirely in your hands."
"Needless to say, your margin for error is extremely limited," Goodell said in the letter. "I urge you to take full advantage of the resources available to support you and to dedicate yourself to rebuilding your life and your career. If you do this, the NFL will support you."
Goodell said he spoke to numerous current and former players and coaches as he weighed his decision and that the responses were "very mixed."
"I do recognize that some will never forgive him for what he did," Goodell said. "I hope that the public will have a chance to understand his position as I have."
Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League, praised Goodell's decision to reinstate Vick.
"Now Michael Vick can demonstrate that he can and will serve as a role model for young men in communities across the nation," he said. "I especially commend commissioner Goodell for demonstrating thoughtful courage as well as for reaching out to coach Tony Dungy, a man who is universally respected, for his assistance."
Vick, once the highest-paid player in the league, said he was grateful for a second chance.
"I would like to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to commissioner Goodell for allowing me to be readmitted to the National Football League," Vick said in a statement released by his agent, Joel Segal. "I fully understand that playing football in the NFL is a privilege, not a right, and I am truly thankful for the opportunity I have been given.
"As you can imagine, the last two years have given me time to re-evaluate my life, mature as an individual and fully understand the terrible mistakes I have made in the past and what type of life I must lead moving forward."
The announcement came after a busy first week of freedom for Vick, who met with union leaders and Goodell on consecutive days last week. Vick's 23-month federal sentence ended when an electronic monitor was removed from his ankle on July 20 at his home in Hampton, Va.
Vick met with DeMaurice Smith, executive director of the NFL Players Association, last Tuesday and with Goodell on Wednesday at a security firm in Allendale, N.J.
Goodell said Vick agreed to undergo psychiatric testing, which determined that he was capable of returning to the NFL but needed continued counseling.
Goodell said keeping Vick from playing at the start of the regular season wasn't a form of punishment but a chance for the quarterback to gradually transition back into the league.
"I have thought about every alternative, but I think this gives him the best chance for success," Goodell said. "We are not looking for failure here. We are looking to see a young man succeed."
But Vick's issues are far from over, and he needs a team to call his own. So far, the owners of the New York Giants, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys have said they had no interest in the 29-year-old quarterback. Neither do the Falcons, who officially released Vick in June.
Vick filed for bankruptcy protection last July, listing assets of about $16 million and debts of more than $20 million, and he has a hearing about his plan to repay his creditors scheduled for Friday in Newport News, Va. That plan is built around his ability to make NFL-type money again.
Vick is unlikely to command anything close to the 10-year, $130 million contract he once had with the Falcons or to receive endorsement deals after the grisly details of the dogfighting ring were publicized.
Vick pleaded guilty after his three co-defendants already had done so. They told of how Vick participated in the killing of dogs that didn't perform well in test fights by shooting, hanging, drowning or slamming them to the ground.
Vick's appearances at federal court in Richmond, Va., prompted large groups of protesters to gather outside. Many were with PETA and held signs depicting photographs of pit bulls ravaged in dogfights. Still, there were supporters who wore Vick's No. 7 jersey.
Vick already has taken steps to rebuild his image. He met with the president of the Humane Society of the United States while serving his federal sentence in Leavenworth, Kan. He plans to work with HSUS in a program designed to steer inner-city youth away from dogfighting. He wasn't permitted to work with the program while in custody.
Ed Sayres, president of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, said the organization hopes Vick "rises to the occasion and proves worthy of the rare second chance commissioner Goodell has granted him."
"Opportunities for redemption are rare -- but that is exactly the opportunity that awaits Mr. Vick," Sayres said.
