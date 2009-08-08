Commissioner Goodell bullish on chances of Lions turnaround

DETROIT -- NFL commissioner Roger Goodell believes the Lions can right the ship after the worst season in NFL history.
Goodell says the great thing about the NFL is that things can quickly change. He says, "I think that's good news for Lions fans. I think there's a lot of reasons for optimism."
Detroit had its last winning season in 2000 and last year became the first team in league history to go 0-16.
Goodell spoke Saturday before the team's public practice at Ford Field. He stopped in Detroit before heading to Canton, Ohio, for Saturday night's Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
